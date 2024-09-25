LIVE news: Maharashtra govt floats tender for new Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg

Seven persons were dead and one was seriously injured when a speeding car hit a trailer truck near Himatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district early Wednesday morning, police said. The car was carrying several persons from Shamlaji to Ahmedabad when it hit the trailer from behind while it was going ahead on a national highway, a Himatnagar police official said. Seven car occupants were killed in the accident, Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said.

Following the controversy over suspected adulteration in the ghee used for making laddoos at Andhra Pradesh's Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, officials in Puri district, Odisha, have decided to test the quality of ghee utilized at the Jagannath Temple, The Indian Express reported today. Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain stated that though there were no claims of ghee adulteration at their temple, the administration intends to conduct quality tests to dispel any potential concerns. Swain informed reporters in Puri the officials will confer with Omfed, the state's premier milk cooperative, to establish a benchmark for the ghee used at the shrine.