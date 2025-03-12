Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 1344.68 points or 3.67% at 35333.06 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, R Systems International Ltd (down 6.02%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 5.73%),Infosys Ltd (down 5.21%),Wipro Ltd (down 4.52%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 4.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coforge Ltd (down 4.26%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 3.99%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 3.95%), Cyient Ltd (down 3.92%), and Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 3.63%).

On the other hand, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 0.81%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 0.52%), and Rashi Peripherals Ltd (up 0.42%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 292.47 or 0.66% at 44037.85.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 167.49 points or 1.22% at 13547.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.7 points or 0.39% at 22411.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 267.87 points or 0.36% at 73834.45.

On BSE,1384 shares were trading in green, 2487 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

