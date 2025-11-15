Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit declines 24.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.42% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Informed Technologies India declined 24.19% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 42.42% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.380.66-68.42-25.761.091.750.991.660.941.24

