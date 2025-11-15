RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 83.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.73% to Rs 34.09 crore

Net profit of RDB Rasayans rose 83.77% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.73% to Rs 34.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

