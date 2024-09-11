Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys collaborates with Clearstream (part of Deutsche Bse)

Infosys collaborates with Clearstream (part of Deutsche Bse)

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To support launch of Clearstream's D7 Generation 2, an innovative digital post-trade platform

Infosys announced that it has collaborated with Clearstream, the post-trade services part of Deutsche Bse, an international exchange organisation and leading provider of market infrastructure. The collaboration supported the successful Generation 2 launch of Clearstream's D7 platform, an innovative digital post-trade platform that allows market participants to issue securities digitally.

Within the project, Infosys assisted Clearstream in driving end-to-end implementation, customization, and deployment alongside go-live and aftercare support. The platform has set a foundation of institutional grade, digital asset infrastructure to unlock the tremendous value of asset tokenization and digital assets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Sept 11: Sensex sheds 400pts; Nifty ends near 24,900; Banking, Auto drag

Xiaomi's Redmi Pad Pro 5G review: A balanced blend of features and value

LIVE: Gunfight erupts in J-K's Udhampur, 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists trapped

Fada announces appointment of C S Vigneshwar as new president for 2024-26

MP govt to let NDDB operate cooperative dairies for 5 yrs; Cong opposes

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story