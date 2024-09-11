Infosys collaborates with Clearstream (part of Deutsche Bse)

To support launch of Clearstream's D7 Generation 2, an innovative digital post-trade platform

Infosys announced that it has collaborated with Clearstream, the post-trade services part of Deutsche Bse, an international exchange organisation and leading provider of market infrastructure. The collaboration supported the successful Generation 2 launch of Clearstream's D7 platform, an innovative digital post-trade platform that allows market participants to issue securities digitally.

Within the project, Infosys assisted Clearstream in driving end-to-end implementation, customization, and deployment alongside go-live and aftercare support. The platform has set a foundation of institutional grade, digital asset infrastructure to unlock the tremendous value of asset tokenization and digital assets.

