Bharat Electronics wins orders of Rs 1,155 cr

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured an order worth Rs. 850 crore from Cochin Shipyard (CSL) for the supply of indigenous Multi Function Radar in X Band. This fully indigenous radar designed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL is capable of detecting, acquiring and tracking airborne targets to provide protection to naval ships.

Additionally, BEL has secured orders valued at Rs. 305 crore following the last disclosure on 22 August 2024, which include navigational complex system for ships, thermal imagers,communication equipment, fire control system, gun control system, spares, services, etc. With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totaling Rs.7,075 crore in the current financial year.