Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics wins orders of Rs 1,155 cr

Bharat Electronics wins orders of Rs 1,155 cr

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured an order worth Rs. 850 crore from Cochin Shipyard (CSL) for the supply of indigenous Multi Function Radar in X Band. This fully indigenous radar designed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL is capable of detecting, acquiring and tracking airborne targets to provide protection to naval ships.

Additionally, BEL has secured orders valued at Rs. 305 crore following the last disclosure on 22 August 2024, which include navigational complex system for ships, thermal imagers,communication equipment, fire control system, gun control system, spares, services, etc. With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totaling Rs.7,075 crore in the current financial year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Sept 11: Sensex sheds 400pts; Nifty ends near 24,900; Banking, Auto drag

Xiaomi's Redmi Pad Pro 5G review: A balanced blend of features and value

LIVE: Gunfight erupts in J-K's Udhampur, 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists trapped

Fada announces appointment of C S Vigneshwar as new president for 2024-26

MP govt to let NDDB operate cooperative dairies for 5 yrs; Cong opposes

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story