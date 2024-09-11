Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 403.25 points or 0.7% at 57307.13 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 5.29%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 2.82%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.08%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.51%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.37%), were the top losers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 4.17%), Cummins India Ltd (up 2.32%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.88%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 2.79 or 0% at 56470.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 65.09 points or 0.39% at 16786.89.

The Nifty 50 index was down 2.45 points or 0.01% at 25038.65.

More From This Section

Energy stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; Tata Motors drops 5.33%

Eureka Forbes lists its shares on NSE

Entero Healthcare soars after India Ratings upgrades rating to 'A-'

The BSE Sensex index was down 55.13 points or 0.07% at 81866.16.

On BSE,1917 shares were trading in green, 1986 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Oil India, ONGC dip up to 6% as crude oil prices fall on demand concerns

CEAT commences commercial production at Tamil Nadu plant; stock up 2%

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty shed gains to slip into red; O&G, Auto, financials tumble

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: IND 5-0 MAL, 2nd QTR ;PAK beat JPN 2-1

India's own 4G stack to be rolled out by mid-2025: Scindia at AIMA event

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story