Shubham Polyspin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Premier Energies Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Globale Tessile Ltd and T.V. Today Network Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2024. Shubham Polyspin Ltd tumbled 6.44% to Rs 26.02 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 35403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72320 shares in the past one month.

Premier Energies Ltd lost 6.36% to Rs 1100.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd crashed 5.70% to Rs 2267. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2678 shares in the past one month.

Globale Tessile Ltd dropped 5.52% to Rs 39.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4362 shares in the past one month.

T.V. Today Network Ltd slipped 5.51% to Rs 254.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26047 shares in the past one month.

