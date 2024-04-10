Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys partners with Intel to deliver advanced AI services to global enterprises

Infosys and Intel announced that they have expanded their strategic collaboration to assist global enterprises in accelerating their AI journeys. The advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions offered as a part of this collaboration will aim to help businesses become cost effective and performance driven while being responsible by design.

Infosys Topaz an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms that help enterprises accelerate business value using generative AI technologies, will adopt Intel-based solutions, including Intel Xeon processors, Intel Gaudi accelerators, Intel Core Ultra Processors, software, and future generation products, to enable customers to integrate Gen AI into their businesses and adhere to the emerging guardrails of AI.

Additionally, Infosys will leverage the Intel AI training assets to skill up its employees on Intel product portfolio to provide generative AI expertise to its wide network of global customers across industries.

