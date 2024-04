At 83.2250 per Dollar

Rupee closed higher at 83.2250 per Dollar on Wednesday (10 April 2024), versus its previous close of 83.3550 per Dollar on Monday.

The market will be shut for trading tomorrow (11 April 2024) on account of holiday for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). The market will resume trading on Friday (12 April 2024).

