Innovators Facade Systems spurts on Rs 110-cr order win

Innovators Facade Systems gained 6.41% to Rs 191 after the company received the work order for Prestige Trade Centre project from Prestige Mulund Realty worth Rs 110 crore.

The project entails the design, development, supply, fabrication, and installation of facade work, including stone cladding.

The project is to be executed within 5 months from the date of commencement of work.

Innovators Facade Systems (IFSL) is an aluminium facade contractor for designing, engineering, fabrication, and installation of all types of facade systems. The product line of the company includes glazing/curtain walls, high-end doors and windows, skylights, canopies, louvers, stone cladding, metal cladding, and roofing.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 81.2% to Rs 15.26 crore on an 18.7% rise in revenue to Rs 215.11 crore in FY24 over FY23.

As on 22 November 2024, the companys market cap stood at Rs 360.38 crore on the BSE.

