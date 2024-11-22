Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovators Facade Systems spurts on Rs 110-cr order win

Innovators Facade Systems spurts on Rs 110-cr order win

Image
Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Innovators Facade Systems gained 6.41% to Rs 191 after the company received the work order for Prestige Trade Centre project from Prestige Mulund Realty worth Rs 110 crore.

The project entails the design, development, supply, fabrication, and installation of facade work, including stone cladding.

The project is to be executed within 5 months from the date of commencement of work.

Innovators Facade Systems (IFSL) is an aluminium facade contractor for designing, engineering, fabrication, and installation of all types of facade systems. The product line of the company includes glazing/curtain walls, high-end doors and windows, skylights, canopies, louvers, stone cladding, metal cladding, and roofing.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 81.2% to Rs 15.26 crore on an 18.7% rise in revenue to Rs 215.11 crore in FY24 over FY23.

As on 22 November 2024, the companys market cap stood at Rs 360.38 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank, IT cos push Sensex 900 pts higher; Nifty at 23,600; Adani Ent gains

Canada flags 10,000 fake student acceptance letters, most from India

2024 Mutual Fund Performance: Top funds with best 1-yr returns revealed

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Starc, Hazlewood dent India on the 1st morning

Rajnath meets his Asia-Pacific counterparts, US secy of defence in Laos

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story