Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceenik Exports hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 4 cr

Ceenik Exports hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 4 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ceenik Exports (India) hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,323.30 after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 4.28 crore in Q2 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 0.13 crore posted in Q2 F24.

Total income from operations was at Rs 6.48 crore in the second quarter of FY25, zoomed 867.16% year on year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 5.93 crore in Q2 FY25, a significant increase compared to Rs 0.13 crore reported in the same period the previous year.

As on 22 November 2024, the companys market cap was at Rs 443.31 crore on the BSE.

Ceenik Exports (India) is in business of Garment Manufacturer and Renting of Immovable property.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank, IT cos push Sensex 700 pts higher; Nifty at 23,550; Adani Ent up 3%

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Starc, Hazlewood dent India on the 1st morning

SCI shares sail up to 6% after Union govt lists three shipping bills

Maharashtra elections: Uddhav camp bolts doors to prevent horse trading

Premium

India's goal to improve higher education enrolment seems hard to get

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story