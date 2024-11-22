Volumes spurt at Adani Green Energy Ltd counter

Adani Green Energy Ltd notched up volume of 8.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares

JM Financial Ltd, Clean Science & Technology Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 November 2024.

Adani Green Energy Ltd notched up volume of 8.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.20% to Rs.1,098.20. Volumes stood at 4.97 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd witnessed volume of 22.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.87% to Rs.133.00. Volumes stood at 4.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd witnessed volume of 33076 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8335 shares. The stock increased 1.07% to Rs.1,292.95. Volumes stood at 3437 shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd recorded volume of 2.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75492 shares. The stock gained 2.26% to Rs.557.70. Volumes stood at 25541 shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd registered volume of 4.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.34% to Rs.154.25. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

