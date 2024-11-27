INR ends lower; positive equities and weak dollar caps downside

The Indian rupee declined sharply by 15 paise to close at 84.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid uncertainties surrounding US President-elect Donald Trump's trade policies and an increase in crude oil prices. However, a strong show at the domestic equity markets, FII inflows along with a weakening dollar against major currencies limited downside in the local unit. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 230.02 points, or 0.29 percent, at 80,234.08 after a somewhat choppy session. The broader NSE Nifty index settled at 24,274.90, up 80.40 points, or 0.33 percent, from its previous close. At the interbank currency exchange, the rupee opened at 84.38, lower by 9 paise from its previous close, but declined to an intra-day low of 84.48 during the session. It settled at 84.44 (provisional), 15 paise lower than Tuesday's close of 84.29.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News