Nifty November futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 5.21% to 14.51.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,309, a premium of 34.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,274.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 80.40 points or 0.33% to 24,274.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.21% to 14.51.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News