Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slumps to yet another lifetime low amid firm dollar

INR slumps to yet another lifetime low amid firm dollar

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee slumped to its all-time low of 84.76 (provisional) against the US dollar after dropping 8 paise on Wednesday amid a strengthening greenback and increase in crude prices. However, positive trend in domestic equity markets and foreign fund inflows capped downside for the local unit. Indian shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday as sentiment was underpinned by firm global cues and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) slowing down their selling spree. There was also some cheer on the data front as a survey showed India's services PMI remained strong at 58.4 in November. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex closed up 110.58 points, or 0.14 percent, at 80,956.33 after having hit a high of 81,245.39 earlier. The broader NSE Nifty index hit an intraday high of 24,573.20 before settling 10.30 points, or 0.04 percent, higher at 24,467.45. At the interbank currency exchange, the rupee opened at 84.66 and traded in the range of 84.65-84.76. Eventually it settled at 84.76 (provisional), 8 paise lower than Tuesday's close of 84.68.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kotak AMC set to enter AIF space; to launch Rs 2,000 cr private credit fund

Teacher remembers 'back bencher' Fadnavis as kind, polite, helpful student

Share markets rise on expectations of CRR cut by RBI later this week

Kejriwal condemns attack on Badal, lauds Punjab Police for averting tragedy

Martial law explained: Meaning, global cases, and the S Korean controversy

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story