Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,563, a premium of 95.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,467.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 10.30 points or 0.04% to 24,467.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.53% to 14.45.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

