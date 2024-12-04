Sonata Software achieves AWS Generative AI Competency

Sonata Software has achieved the Amazon Web Serviced (AWS) Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Competency. This specialization highlights Sonata Software as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Sonata Software as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting customers across their generative AI modernization efforts. Sonata Software has helped many clients access tailored cloud strategies, simplified migration processes, modern engineering practices, advanced AWS DevOps capabilities, and enterprise frameworks to support sustained operational excellence.

Sonata Software possesses the experience and expertise demonstrated through successful projects addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions. These solutions allow digital transformation strategies for augmenting customer experience, delivering hyperpersonalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS

