Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR weakens near 84 per US dollar mark

INR weakens near 84 per US dollar mark

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee eased a bit today, approaching near record low mark against the US dollar. INR is at 83.97, down 4 paise on the day. The US dollar index edged up from at its lowest level. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 100.80 today, witnessing modest gains. Investors now look ahead to the latest initial jobless claims and the Fed-preferred PCE price index report later this week for more clarity on the rate path.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple eyes bigger slice of India's streaming, music market with Airtel deal

Uptick in auto demand, improvement in microfinance likely: L&T Finance

LIVE: Will be careful with words, says Kangana Ranaut after row over remarks on farmers' protest

Kolkata rape-murder: Calcutta HC dismisses PIL against BJP's 'Bangla Bandh'

Volkswagen's passenger car brand struggles to meet cost-cutting target

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story