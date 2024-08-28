Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES announces successful delivery of cutting-edge MCOV to Gujarat State Police

AXISCADES announces successful delivery of cutting-edge MCOV to Gujarat State Police

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mistral Solutions, an AXISCADES Company announced the successful delivery and commissioning of a state-of-the-art Mobile Communication Office Vehicle (MCOV) for the Gujarat State Police. Conceived and initiated by Gujarat Police in response to the Bhuj Earthquake, this innovative solution by Mistral aims to significantly enhance law enforcement and public safety operations during emergencies and disaster situations.

The MCOV is envisioned as a pivotal Command, Control, and Communications (C3) resource for first responders, critical infrastructure, and other organizations impacted by catastrophic events. It ensures mission-critical networking capabilities necessary to recover and sustain normal operations. The versatile MCOV can be quickly deployed in various emergency scenarios, including cyclones, floods, earthquakes, and other natural or man-made disasters. It is built to be highly mobile and rapidly deployable, offering a self-contained vehicle that houses all necessary technologies in a preconfigured package.

The MCOV is a state-of-the-art solution designed to provide superior capabilities for mission-critical operations. It offers robust satellite and cellular connectivity to ensure uninterrupted communication in any scenario, supported by comprehensive secured wired and wireless data and VoIP network. The vehicle facilitates seamless radio communication and interoperability across multiple frequencies, enhancing coordination among diverse agencies. Equipped with advanced video surveillance and conferencing capabilities, the MCOV enables real-time monitoring and strategic decision-making.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kolkata rape-murder: Calcutta HC dismisses PIL against BJP's 'Bangla Bandh'

Volkswagen's passenger car brand struggles to meet cost-cutting target

India to hold more talks over import curbs on steelmaking raw material

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT stocks, Bharti Airtel push Nifty to record high, Sensex near 82,000

Stocks to Watch, Aug 26: Adani Power, KEC Int'l, JFS, FDC, Dr Reddy's

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story