Ashok Leyland liquidates UK subsidiary, Ohm Intl

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Ashok Leyland informed that its step-down subsidiary, Ohm International Mobility, U.K. has been voluntarily liquidated with effect from 27 August 2024.

In an exchange filing, the firm stated, Pursuant to the completion of the liquidation process, OHM UK has ceased to be the step-down subsidiary of the company with effect from August 27, 2024.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.

The company reported 6.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 509.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 543.89 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 10.66% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,724.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

The scrip declined 0.04% to currently trade at Rs 262 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

