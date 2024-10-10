Intellect launches eMACH.ai Cloud for Wholesale Banking

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking division of Intellect Design Arena, announced the global launch of eMACH.ai Cloud for Wholesale Banking. This first principle based pioneering platform is designed to empower wholesale banks with a comprehensive suite of integrated services, tailored to meet the complex needs of corporate clients across diverse industries, while enabling banks to modernise and scale their operations efficiently.

Wholesale banks, faced with evolving client demands, competitive pressures and regulatory challenges, require agile and future-ready solutions. eMACH.ai Cloud for Wholesale Banking responds to these demands by offering a unified end-to-end platform going beyond traditional banking, covering full spectrum of services across cash management, trade finance, corporate lending, deposits, cards, treasury, brokerage, and foreign exchange, eliminating the need for multiple systems.

