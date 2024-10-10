Infosys collaborates with zooplus, a Munich-based online pet platform

To establish new technology hub in Hyderabad

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with zooplus, a leading European e-commerce company based in Munich, Germany, to enhance its service capability and scalability. The collaboration will establish a state-of-the-art Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, India.

zooplus will leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, that will aim to help the company drive AI innovation and growth transform e-commerce capabilities, and enhance operational efficiency. The collaboration will also help improve its marketing, e-commerce, and supply chain capabilities. It will support zooplus by enhancing its expertise in product management, technology, quality, design, and engineering; and set up a new order management system.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp