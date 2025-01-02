Intellect's eMACH.ai Cards platform integrates with Thales payShield HSM

Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), the consumer banking unit of Intellect Design Arena, today announced a significant enhancement to its already robust eMACH.ai Cards platform. The integration of Thales payShield HSM introduces an additional layer of security and authentication, catering to banks and financial institutions seeking next-generation protection.

The eMACH.ai Cards platform is built with comprehensive security and authentication features. It also has Triple DES cryptography in addition to being certified as PCI - Secure Software Standard compliant. This ensures the highest protection standards in card management processes. With the Thales payShield HSM integration, the platform now offers even greater capabilities, addressing the specific needs of institutions requiring advanced cryptographic operations and enhanced compliance. eMACH.ai Cards with Thales payShield HSM provides a secure environment for key generation, storage and management, compliance with Data Protection Regulations, and secured transactions in the payment system, thus empowering the banks to stay at the forefront of innovation.

