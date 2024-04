Ion Exchange (India) has been awarded a Contract from Material Construction, UAE for Engineering, Manufacturing, Delivery to site, supervision of erection, commissioning and start-up of Desalinated water unit for a project in North Africa at a contract value of Rs 250.65 crore excluding VAT and other taxes. The project is to be completed within 7 months from the date of approval of Engineering.

