Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunteck Realty leases its second premium commercial building at BKC Junction, Sunteck Icon

Sunteck Realty leases its second premium commercial building at BKC Junction, Sunteck Icon

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For rental income of Rs 2,000 cr over 29 years

Sunteck Realty is expanding its annuity income business of its commercial portfolio as it enters a long term understanding/ agreement of its second premium commercial building at BKC Junction, Sunteck Icon, to Bennett, Coleman & Co.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The built]up area of Sunteck Icon is approximately 2 lakh square feet with an approximate rental of Rs. 300 per Sq. Ft. per month on carpet area basis. This will allow the company to generate a revenue of close to Rs 2,000 crore over the tenure of 29 years.

This encompasses a major milestone for the company as this is the second building on BKC Junction for Sunteck after leasing out BKC51 to Upgrad last year in March 2023 for 29 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes jump at Sunteck Realty Ltd counter

Sensex slips 168 pts; realty shares rally for 8th day

Glocal Junction Reloaded, An All-New Menu for the season

Broader mkt rallies; realty shares rise for 7th day

Saya Group Leases 50 per cent Space in Saya Status to Premium Brands; Celebrates Success with 'Dvand' Star Cast

Benchmarks take a breather, but broader strength endures

Board of JSW Energy approves fund raising up to Rs 5,000 cr via QIP issue

Sobha announces acquisition of BNB Builders

INR Settles Near Record Lows Amid Dollar Strength, Muted Equities

Fevikwik introduces new products in instant adhesion segment

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story