IRCON International jumps after securing Rs 873-cr railway project

IRCON International added 1.70% to Rs 158.95 after the company announced that its joint venture with SSNR Projects has secured a contract worth Rs 872.69 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for the construction of railway tunnels.

The project involves the construction of Tunnel T1 (from Km 33+160 to Km 34+400) and Tunnel T2 (from Km 57+400 to Km 66+040), along with a ballast-less track and related formation works. This is part of the electrified new broad-gauge railway line between Mangliyagaon (Indore) and Budni stations, spanning 198 km across the Ratlam and Bhopal divisions of Western and West Central Railways in Madhya Pradesh.

IRCON holds a 70% share in the joint venture, amounting to Rs 610.88 crore, while SSNR Projects holds the remaining 30%. The project, valued at Rs 872.69 crore, is to be executed over a period of 40 months, with an additional six-month defect liability period.

IRCON International is a Navratna, public-sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company in the public sector. Its core competence lies in railways and highways. IRCON has widespread operations in several states in India and other countries (Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Algeria, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka).

IRCON International's consolidated net profit dropped 64.81% to Rs 86.10 crore while revenue from operations declined 10.81% to Rs 2,612.86 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

