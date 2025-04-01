Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advait Energy Transitions gains on securing contract from Adani Green Energy for solar project

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Advait Energy Transitions advanced 4.32% to Rs 1,122 after the company announced that it has secured a contract from Adani Green Energy Six for turnkey solar EPC solutions at the Khavda hybrid renewable power project in Gujarat.

The project involves civil, electrical, and structural work for a 100 MWac solar installation and is expected to be completed in approximately 3.5 months.

Advait Energy Transitions (formerly known as Advait Infratech) is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of power transmission products such as stringing tools, OPGW and OFC cables, ACS, ERS, and OPGW joint boxes, which are the products and solutions tailored for power transmission, substation, and telec.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 27.2% to Rs 9.78 crore on a 35.4% jump in net sales to Rs 98.45 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

