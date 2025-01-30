Dabur India gains as Q3 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 516 cr

Dabur India added 3% to Rs 533.70 after the company' consolidated net profit advanced 1.85% to Rs 515.82 crore on 3.08% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,355.25 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 657.58 crore in Q3 FY25, marginally down 0.58% YoY.

Advertising and publicity expenses declined 7.29% YoY to Rs 226.72 crore in Q3 FY25. A&P constitutes 6.8% of revenue from operations.

Operating profit stood at Rs 681.9 crore in Q3 FY25, up 2.1% as compared with Rs 667.8 crore in Q3 FY24.

The companys international business reported constant currency growth of 18.9% during the third quarter. The Egypt business reported a near 54.6% CC growth, while MENA business grew by 17.5% and Sub-Saharan Africa grew by 9.8%. The Badshah business reported a 15.5% growth in Q3, continuing its strong growth trajectory with double-digit volume increases and gains in market share.

The India Business saw Dabur's key brands and products post category-leading growths with market share gains across 95% of the portfolio, led by a 150 bps improvement in Hair Oils market share. With this, Dabur's total hair oils market share now stands at its highest-ever 18%. Dabur also reported 101 bps gain in Air Freshener market share and 318 bps gain in Juices & Nectars market share.

Our focus on premiumization is also paying off, with our premium portfolio growing 2.5 to 3 times faster than our overall business in India. We intend to continue this journey and keep delivering products that exceed our consumers' expectations.

Dabur's International Business reported strong constant currency (CC) growth of 19% during the third quarter, Led by Egypt, MENA, US and Bangladesh.

Mohit Mathotra, chief executive officer, Dabur lndia, said, We focused on strengthening our competitive edge in the marketplace to gain market share in 95 per cent of our portfolio and enhancing brand superiority to strengthen and consolidate our position in the categories where we operate.

With the geopolitical landscape remaining volatile in the short term, shrouded by uncertain macroeconomic indicators, Dabur has decided to revise its strategic vision cycle from four years to three years to create a more agile organization that can quickly navigate the challenges and capture the emerging opportunities. "We have engaged a Leading consulting firm, McKinsey & Co., to refine and align our strategies for the next 3 years in line with the evolving dynamics.

Our rural distribution network expanded by 15,000 villages this fiscal and today reaches over 131,000 villages, making it amongst the highest in the industry. This extensive reach has given us a distinct advantage, allowing us to drive rural growth at a pace nearly 140 bps ahead of urban areas. The positive trend in rural consumption is a testament to our commitment to this consumer base and our ability to adapt to their unique needs.

Dabur India is among the top four FMCG companies in India. It has business interests in healthcare, personal care, and food products. The company offers products in over 100 countries across the globe, covering health and personal care segments across the herbal and natural space.

