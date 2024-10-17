IRCON Intl gains after tieup with Patel Engg for infra projects

IRCON International rose 1.54% to Rs 226.80 after signing an MoU with Patel Engineering for collaboration on infrastructure projects in India and abroad.

IRCON International announced that it "signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Patel Engineering on 16th October, 2024 for collaboration and co-operation with each other to explore, identify, pursue and jointly execute mutually beneficial business opportunities in various infrastructure projects in India and Overseas."

IRCON International is a public sector construction company, with emphasis on infrastructure projects, with specialization in execution of Railway projects on turnkey basis and otherwise. After commencing business as a railway construction company, it diversified progressively to roads, buildings, electrical substation and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes, as well as metro rail works.

