Larsen & Toubro to build NPK fertilizer plant for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

The Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon - LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a prestigious order under its AdVENT Business Vertical from a Government of India Undertaking with Navratna status and a leading fertilizers and chemicals manufacturing company in India. According to the company, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The project involves the License, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (L-EPC) of a 1,200 MTPD (DAP basis) NPK fertilizer plant along with associated utilities and off-site facilities for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) at their Thal unit in Raigad district, approximately 100 km from Mumbai.

