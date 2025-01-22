ITI wins project worth Rs 167 cr from Govt. of Maharashtra

ITI has won a large contract from the Rural Development Department, Govt. of Maharashtra to set up, operationalize, rollout and monitor the implementation of Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra (ASSK) in Gram Panchayats (ASSK-GP ) of Chatrapathi Sambhaji Nagar Region, Nagpur Region, and Amaravati Region of Maharashtra. The contract also covers maintenance of systems for a period of one year. The project cost is approximately around Rs. 167 crore which includes the cost of deployment of technical manpower at the ASSK-GP, and the entailing Project Management expenses.

