Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd and Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 January 2025.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd surged 4.76% to Rs 13824.45 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1095 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1158 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd soared 4.23% to Rs 11250. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3414 shares in the past one month.

South Indian Bank Ltd spiked 3.57% to Rs 26.72. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd exploded 3.14% to Rs 5676.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20369 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd jumped 2.83% to Rs 14.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

