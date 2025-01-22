Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's construction sector growing exponentially, projected to hit $1.4 trillion by 2047

Jan 22 2025
Shailesh Kumar Agarwal, Executive Director, Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council under MoHUA has stated that the construction sector, which is growing exponentially is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2047. To achieve this growth, we must be receptive, innovative, and productive, fostering sustainable growth and mindful consumption, he noted while addressing the Asia Low-Carbon Building Transition (ALCBT) Project orientation and certification program for master trainers on Low-Carbon Building Transition for Building Materials Manufacturers & Technology Providers, organized by FICCI, jointly with Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). The project is being implemented by GGGI in five Asian countries including India with support from the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the Government of Germany. Agarwal further stated that urbanization is increasing rapidly and there is a need to reduce the operational energy in the buildings sector, apart from using low carbon building materials in the construction.

Jan 22 2025

