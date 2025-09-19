Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 89%

The offer received bids for 1.16 crore shares as against 1.31 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Ivalue Infosolutions received bids for 1,16,70,950 shares as against 1,31,17,272 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (19 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.89 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 18 September 2025 and it will close on 22 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 284 and 299 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 560.3 crore at the upper price band of Rs 299 per share. The OFS includes up to 38.48 lakh shares by the promoter group amounting to Rs 115.06 crore, 1.10 crore shares by Sundara (Mauritius) valued at Rs 329.3 crore, and 38.78 lakh shares by multiple individual investors aggregating Rs 115.96 crore.

Ivalue Infosolutions (IIFL) is a Bengaluru-based enterprise technology solutions provider, specializing in securing and managing digital applications and data. The company partners with leading OEMs and system integrators to deliver customized solutions across cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, data centre infrastructure, and application lifecycle management. Backed by a 215-member strong technology team, IIFL also offers managed services, implementation, and training support to enterprise customers. Beyond India, it has a presence in Singapore, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, Cambodia, and Kenya. Ahead of the IPO, Ivalue Infosolutions on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, raised Rs 1.68 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 56.21 lakh shares at Rs 299 each to 13 anchor investors.