Market snaps three-day winning streak; consumer durable stocks tumble

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with moderate losses today, halting a three-day rally led by optimism over potential U.S. Fed rate cuts and progress in trade talks between New Delhi and Washington.

The Nifty settled below the 25,350 mark. PSU Bank, realty and pharma shares advanced while consumer durables, private bank and financial services shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 387.73 points or 0.47% to 82,626.23. The Nifty 50 index fell 96.55 points or 0.38% to 25,327.05. The Sensex and Nifty have each gained 1.03% over the past three consecutive trading sessions.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.16%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,132 shares rose and 2,001 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.83% to 9.97. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of GK Energy received bids for 4,70,83,218 shares as against 2,21,80,828 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (19 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.12 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (19 September 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 145 and 153 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 98 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Saatvik Green Energy received bids for 65,38,944 shares as against 1,42,71,970 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (19 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.46 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday (19 September 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 442 and 465 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 44 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of VMS TMT received bids for 1,10,52,40,050 shares as against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (19 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 89.86 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (17 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (19 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Ivalue Infosolutions received bids for 1,03,59,000 shares as against 1,31,17,272 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (19 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.79 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (18 September 2025) and it will close on Monday (22 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 284 and 299 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 0.65% to 39,342. The index gained 0.12% in the previous trading session. Cera Sanitaryware (down 1.44%), Titan Company (down 1.34%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 1.05%), Bata India (down 0.94%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.87%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 0.82%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.8%), Voltas (down 0.36%), Havells India (down 0.35%) fell.

On the other hand, V-Guard Industries (up 1.31%) ,Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.94%) and PG Electroplast (up 0.76%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shed 0.54%. The company announced that its construction equipment & industrial products design & development (CE & IPDD) vertical has secured significant orders across multiple business segments it serves. Kaynes Technology India fell 0.93%. The company announced the resignation of Rajesh Sharma from the position of chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel, effective 31 October 2025. John Cockerill India rallied 5.09% after the company announced that it has secured a contract from Tata Steel for setting up a Push-Pull Pickling Line (PPPL) and an Acid Regeneration Plant (ARP) at Jamshedpur.

Jaykay Enterprises jumped 5.45% after its step-down subsidiary, Allen Reinforced Plastics, received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 94.45 crore from BrahMos Aerospace for the manufacture of composite parts. Texmaco Rail & Engineering advanced 0.89%. The company announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 86.85 crore from Ultratech Cement for the supply of BCFC wagons along with a brake van. RITES rose 0.79%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 78.65 crore from NTPC for hiring diesel locomotives on a lease basis for NTPC power plants across India. CESC advanced 3.79% after the companys subsidiary, CESC Green Power announced plans to set up solar cell / module and other value chain / ancillary manufacturing across multiple locations in India.

Global Markets: European stocks edged higher Friday, ending the week on a positive note in the wake of the rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Asian Market ended mixed as the Bank of Japan kept its policy rate steady at 0.5%. Japans core inflation rate fell to its lowest since November 2024, coming in at 2.7% for August and marking a third straight month of decline, according to government data. Headline inflation in the country also dropped to 2.7%, coming down from 3.1% in July and marking a fresh low since November 2024. Overnight in the U.S., the major averages closed higher after the Federal Reserve signaled it was embarking on an easing rate path, reinvigorating investors and raising hopes for a ratcheting up of economic growth.