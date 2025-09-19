Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.28%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.28% at 7397.75 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India gained 2.72%, UCO Bank rose 2.37% and Canara Bank added 2.04%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 12.00% over last one year compared to the 0.35% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 0.86% and Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 0.65% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.38% to close at 25327.05 while the SENSEX is down 0.47% to close at 82626.23 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News