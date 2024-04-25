Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jai Balaji Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 272.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jai Balaji Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 272.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 1845.60 crore

Net profit of Jai Balaji Industries reported to Rs 272.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 1845.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1724.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1420.94% to Rs 879.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 6413.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6125.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1845.601724.01 7 6413.786125.07 5 OPM %13.053.68 -14.134.18 - PBDT379.4358.55 548 1048.83202.85 417 PBT356.6334.02 948 963.21104.93 818 NP272.98-13.08 LP 879.5657.83 1421

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 272.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji resigns following rejection of bail plea

Balaji Telefilms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jai Mata Glass reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Basic materials shares gain

Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 45.39% in the March 2024 quarter

JNK India IPO subscribed 28.07 times

Tech Mahindra Q4 PAT climbs 29% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 28/ share

Bombay Wire Ropes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story