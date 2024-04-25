Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2024 quarter

IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 21.73% to Rs 12198.53 crore

Net profit of IndusInd Bank rose 14.96% to Rs 2349.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2043.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.73% to Rs 12198.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10020.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.61% to Rs 8977.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7443.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.79% to Rs 45748.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36367.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income12198.5310020.71 22 45748.2136367.92 26 OPM %61.0359.13 -60.5856.47 - PBDT3131.312727.45 15 11979.209932.19 21 PBT3131.312727.45 15 11979.209932.19 21 NP2349.152043.44 15 8977.307443.49 21

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

