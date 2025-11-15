Jaihind Synthetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore

Jaihind Synthetics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.050.06016.6700.0100.0100.01

