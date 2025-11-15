Vardhman Polytex standalone net profit rises 925.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.16% to Rs 61.72 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Polytex rose 925.40% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.16% to Rs 61.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.61.7264.4017.43-5.908.212.966.460.636.460.63

