Japan Nikkei climbs 0.9%

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Japan share market finished session firmly in positive territory on Wednesday, 27 March 2024, recouping some of the losses in the previous two sessions amid the Japanese yen's depreciation against the U.S. dollar while investors bought to earn dividends, with shares in exporters and financial companies leading the way.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index was up 364.70 points, or 0.9%, to 40,762.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 18.48 points, 0.66%, to 2,799.28.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen depreciated to upper 151 range against greenback on Wednesday, a week after the central bank decided to end its negative interest rates. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that the country will respond to excessive weakness in the yen. Japanese yen was last quoted at 151.70 against greenback, depreciated from 151.50 in New York overnight.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

