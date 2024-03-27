Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Handelsblatt Media Group

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with the Handelsblatt Media Group, a leading media company for business and financial information in Germany. As an AI and Digital Innovation Partner for the Handelsblatt Media Group, Infosys will bring the best of digital technology to power innovative storytelling to inform and delight Handelsblatt's core audience.

In the first year of this partnership, Infosys will work with Handelsblatt Research Institute (HRI), an independent economic research institute under the umbrella of the Handelsblatt Media Group. Infosys will leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, to support the HRI in making complex HRI reports on global economic and financial topics more accessible and consumable for the public.

HRI has been consistently evolving the digital storytelling of its reports and, now leveraging its collaboration with Infosys, will enable new-age customizations like chat functionality, text translation and transformation, text-to-speech, and automatic data updates, among other key features. These innovations will help create an immersive presentation of HRI's reports, which are smart, reliable, characterized by scientific analysis, and are a widely accessible source of economic and financial information.

