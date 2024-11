Japanese markets retreated as a stronger yen weighed on automotive stocks such as Honda Motor, Toyota and Nissan, which fell 3-5 percent.

Traders also fretted about the impact of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff pledges.

The Nikkei average fell 0.80 percent to close at 38,134.97 and the broader Topix index finished 0.90 percent lower at 2,665.34.

