Ashoka Buildcon update on its bid for two NHAI projects in West Bengal

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Ashoka Buildcon updates that the Company had submitted bid for the Projects of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Company was declared the Lowest Bidder for the following Projects:

1. Request for Proposal for Development of 4 lane Economic Corridor from Kharagpur to ChandrakonaGhatal Road Crossing Section Km 0.000 to Km 41.000 of NH 116A (Package-I) in the state of West Bengal under Hybrid Annuity Mode'. (Project 1)

2. 'Request for Proposal for Development of 4 lane Economic Corridor from Bowaichandi to GuskaraKatwa Road Section Km 89.814 to Km 133.000 of NH 116A (Package-3) in the state of West Bengal under Hybrid Annuity Mode' (Project 2).

Further to update that the Company received Letter of Award for Project -2 on 25 November 2024, which was disclosed to the Exchanges on 25 November 2024.

For Project -1, said Bid has been cancelled by NHAI for administrative reasons.

The company stated,"We understand that since the Company was the only Bidder for Project - 1, the NHAI has cancelled the same for administrative reasons."

NHAI has issued fresh Re-Bid Notice for Project -1 and the Company is eligible for re-bidding.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

