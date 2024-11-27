Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TARC gallops after Gurugram project clocks 50% opening sales

TARC gallops after Gurugram project clocks 50% opening sales

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TARC rose 3.31% to Rs 213.50 after the company announced the successful sale of 50% of its TARC Ishva project, amounting to Rs 1,350 crore.

TARC Ishva, a 1.35 million square feet luxury residential development in Gurugram's Sector 63A, offers four-side open residences with Aravali Hills views and premium amenities. The project has garnered positive customer response, and the company is optimistic about selling the remaining inventory.

TARC, a leading luxury real estate developer, is focused on delivering high-quality residential projects in Delhi and Gurugram. With a strong financial position and a prime land bank, the company aims to further its expansion in the luxury real estate market.

On a consolidated basis, TARC reported net loss of Rs 67.35 crore in Q2 September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.08 crore in Q2 September 2023. Net sales declined 85.50% YoY to Rs 4.31 crore in Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bangladesh court acquits former PM Khaleda Zia in corruption case

Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rain, flooding, & strong winds

LIVE news: Allies will sit together and decide, says Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra CM deadlock

Chennai to shut down power for two days amid heavy rainfall, cyclone threat

C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing gain

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story