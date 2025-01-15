Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 38,444.58, extending its losing streak to five days and hitting its lowest level in over a month. The broader Topix index settled 0.31 percent higher at 2,690.81.
Nintendo shares rallied 2.5 percent amid expectations the games giant will soon release its much-anticipated Switch 2 console.
The M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.2 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 1,257.7 trillion yen.
The M3 money stock rose an annual 0.8 percent to 1,609.5 trillion yen, while M1 was up 1.3 percent to 1,096.5 trillion yen.
The L money stock climbed 3.7 percent on year to 2,195.6 trillion yen following the 3.5 percent increase in the previous month.
