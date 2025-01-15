Nifty ends above 23,200; realty shares outperform; VIX slides 1.37%

The key equity indices ended with small gains on Wednesday, gaining for the second day in a row. The Nifty settled above the 23,200 level. Realty, IT and consumer durables shares advanced while media, pharma and auto shares declined.

As per provisional closing, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 224.45 points or 0.29% to 76,724.080. The Nifty 50 index rose 37.15 points or 0.16% to 23,213.20. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty gained by 0.51% and 0.55%, respectively.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.34%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,143 shares rose and 1,809 shares fell. A total of 112 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.37% to 15.26.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer of Laxmi Dental received bids for 90,10,60,347 shares as against 89,70,371 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on 15 January 2025. The issue was subscribed 100.45 times.

Also Read

The issue opened for bidding on 13 January 2025, and it will close on 15 January 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 407 and Rs 428 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 33 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 1.39% to 920.85. The index rose 0.68% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Phoenix Mills (up 5.17%), Raymond (up 4.69%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 1.82%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.8%) and Oberoi Realty (up 1.41%), DLF (up 1.38%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.66%), Sobha (up 0.47%) added.

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers (down 1.74%), Godrej Properties (down 0.05%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Network18 Media & Investments tumbled 7.16% after the companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 1,435.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to net loss of Rs 58.82 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 23.3% to Rs 1,360.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,773.73 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Adani Green Energy rose 2.97% after the company said that it has commissioned a 57.2 MW wind power plant in Gujarat, boosting its renewable energy capacity to 11.7 GW.

Benares Hotels surged 10.70% after the company's net profit jumped 20% to Rs 13.56 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 11.30 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 15.7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 38.87 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Allcargo Gati advanced 1.48% after the companys total volume, including surface and air express, stood at 113 kiloton (kt) in December 2024, up 7.62% from 105 kt in December 2023.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) rose 0.19%. The companys board scheduled a meeting on Wednesday, 22 January 2025, to discuss the enhancement of the existing borrowing plan for FY25 to Rs 55,000 crore from Rs 40,000 crore.

NBCC (India) advanced 1.94% after the company announced that it has secured multiple work orders aggregating up to Rs 405.05 crore.

J.Kumar Infraprojects added 1.55% after the civil construction company received letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 1,073.39 crore from NBCC (India).

Oriental Hotels rallied 3.46%. The companys consolidated net profit decreased 14.92% to Rs 14.36 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 16.88 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 121.9 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 19.43% year on year.

JSW Energy added 2.47% after its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Energy (Utkal), successfully synchronised unit-2 (350 MW) of the Utkal thermal power plant (formerly known as Ind-Barath) located at Jharsuguda, Odisha.

KPI Green Energy added 2.49% after its subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia, received letters of award (LoAs) for developing 62.20 MW solar projects under the captive power producer (CPP) segment.

Sky Gold jumped 4.10% after the company announced that it has onboarded Aditya Birla Jewellery, which is operating under the brand name Indriya, as its new client.

Global Markets:

European shares advanced on Wednesday as investors assessed UK inflation data. The United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.5% YoY in December after increasing by 2.6% in November, the data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed. The annual core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) accelerated by 3.2% in the same period, compared to a 3.5% rise in November.

Most Asian stocks ended lower following a subdued US trading session. Investors are eagerly awaiting key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, which will provide crucial insights into the Federal Reserve's future interest rate policy. Persistent inflation could limit the Fed's ability to cut interest rates, a concern highlighted in their December meeting.

Meanwhile, impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on Wednesday by authorities. This follows a failed attempt to impose military law in late 2024, as reported by local media. Yoon will now face trial on charges of insurrection after his unsuccessful attempt to implement martial law in December. This move was met with widespread opposition from citizens and policymakers, triggering nationwide protests and calls for his removal.

US indices exhibited mixed performance on Tuesday, with technology stocks continuing to struggle. The markets are also recovering from a weak start to the year, having declined from record highs in December. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 5,842.86 points on Tuesday, while the NASDAQ Composite fell 0.2% to 19,044.39 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 42,518.28 points.

The US Producer Price Index (PPI), a key indicator of consumer price inflation, came in at 0.2% on Tuesday, lower than expected. The PPI, which measures the change in the price of goods sold by manufacturers, remained unchanged compared to the previous reading.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News