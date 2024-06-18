Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese Market Bounces Back

Japanese Market Bounces Back

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday after a rally in several technology shares drove Wall Street to another record high overnight.

Japanese markets bounced back after suffering heavy losses in the previous session.

The Nikkei average rallied 1 percent to 38,482.11 as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted at the possibility of an upcoming interest rate increase in July. The broader Topix index finished 0.58 percent higher at 2,715.76.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron jumped 2.7 percent and electronic parts maker TDK surged 6.3 percent.

Toyota Motor rose half a percent after Akio Toyoda, grandson of Toyota Motor Corp's founder, won shareholders' approval to stay at automaker's helm.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sensex bounces 335 pts, Nifty ends at 22,146.65; Adani Enterprises soars over 6%

Rupee bounces back

UK Pound Bounces Back Above $1.27 Mark

Japanese Yen Hits 34-Year Low Against Dollar

Yen Tumbles To 2-Week Low Even As BoJ Ends Negative Interest Rate Policy

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Hang Seng softens to six week low

Market hits new life high; Nifty settles above 23,550

Jubilant Pharmova slides after Canada facility gets 15 observations from USFDA

GMR Airports Infra rallies on strong passenger traffic in May

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story