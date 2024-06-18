Market hits new life high; Nifty settles above 23,550

The equity benchmarks ended with modest gains on Tuesday. The Nifty settled above 23,550 mark. Realty, consumer durables and private bank shares advanced while media, healthcare and metal shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gaained 308.37 points or 0.40% to 77,301.14. The Nifty 50 added 92.30 points or 0.39% to 23,557.90.

The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 77,366.77 and 23,579.05 respectively in morning trade.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.43% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.96%.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap and S&P BSE Small-Cap index hit an all-time high at 46,284.08 and 51,758.97 respectively.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,173 shares rose and 1,828 shares fell. A total of 149 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Fitch Ratings upgraded India's GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.2%, citing a rebound in consumer spending and rising investments. Fitch Ratings quarterly Global Economic Outlook report also depicted raised the world growth forecast for 2024 to 2.6% from 2.4%. The report highlights positive signs from Europe's improving recovery prospects, China's reviving export sector, and stronger domestic demand in emerging markets (excluding China).

Meanwhile, Indias forex reserves rose 4.307 billion US Dollars to hit a new all-time high of 655.817 billion Dollars for the week ended June 7. The reserves had jumped 4.837 billion dollars to 651.51 billion dollars in the previous week. For the latest week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by 3.773 billion dollars to 576.337 billion dollars.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.88% to 1,150.30. The index rallied 5.01% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Phoenix Mills (up 4.88%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 3.1%), Godrej Properties (up 2.85%), Macrotech Developers (up 2.15%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.97%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.63%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.32%) and Sunteck Realty (up 0.03%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Larsen & Toubro rose 0.04%. The EPC major announced that its construction arm has secured 'significant orders for its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical in India.

Adani Power rose 0.15%. The company said that it has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Power Global PTE., in Singapore on 14 June 2024.

One 97 Communication (Payim) slipped 1.66%. The company is in talks with Zomato to sell its movie and ticketing business. The fintech firm is going to focus on its core business: payment and financial services along with goods commerce.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) jumped 6.45% after the company announced that a request for proposal (RFP) has been issued by the Ministry of Defence for procurement of 156 light combat helicopters (LCH).

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) added 1.54% after the company has emerged as lowest bidder (L-1) from East Coast Railway for installing automatic block signaling system in Odisha.

Jnk India was locked in 20% upper circuit after the company received mega order from Reliance Industries (RIL) for Gas Cracker Unit (GCU) de-bottlenecking (DBN) project at RILs Dahej Manufacturing Division (DMD), Gujarat in India.

Som Distilleries & Breweries tumbled 5.93% after the company terminated the contract with vendor services of its associated company over allegations of child labour. Police has launched an investigation after the Government's child protection agency found out children working at its liquor factory in Madhya Pradesh.

HFCL jumped 5.52% after the company announced that it was exempted from anti-dumping duties imposed by the European Commission on Indian optical fiber cable (OFC) manufacturers.

BLS E-Services rallied 6.43% after the firm said that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (SPA), to acquire 55% equity shares of Aadifidelis Solutions and its affiliates (ASPL) for an enterprise value of Rs 190 crore.

Gallantt Ispat was locked in 5% upper circuit after the company announced that it has been declared as a successful 'preferred bidder in the auctions for granting the Composite License Iron Ore Block in the State of Raiasthan.

Roto Pumps surged 7.30% after the company announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 14.40 crore from GPS Renewables.

Global Markets:

European shares rallied and most Asian stocks gained on Tuesday, following gains on Wall Street the previous day. This positive sentiment was buoyed by easing concerns about political instability in Europe. Investors also awaited comments from several Federal Reserve officials scheduled to speak later.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held its benchmark interest rate at 4.35% for its fifth straight meeting. Further, the RBA also noted that the economic outlook remained uncertain, with recent data signaling that achieving the inflation target was unlikely to be smooth.

U.S. stocks surged to fresh records on Monday, fueled by continued gains in technology companies. The S&P 500 climbed 0.8%, surpassing its all-time high from Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite extended its own record with a 1% gain.

The U.S. stock market will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, June 19th, for Juneteenth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News